‘Relief Is a Right, Not Charity:’ TN NGOs Perplexed With Gov Order

It is not unusual to see the state government appointing the members of NGOs into select committees for expert inputs and consultation on certain subject matters. However, the sudden decision to restrict the work of volunteer groups has been taken without consulting any of the relevant parties, says Vijaya.

“I am not telling them to let us have a free reign. Please have checks and balances by all means. The state government and local authorities can actually put it all on paper and give us contracts on how to operate, what to give as relief materials etc. If an NGO breaks the rules, it can be punished,” Vijaya says, adding that the need of the moment is coordination between the government and the organisations.

Vijaya says that the government can also assess the credibility of the organisations based on previous experience and give them a go-ahead, based on set guidelines.

“Many volunteers and NGOs have also registered to be volunteers on the COVID-19 portal. The government can take a look at that list and then bring the selected entities under contract,” she adds.

Lakshmi points out that it is important for the local bodies to have a strategy to ensure that those in need are not left without a support system.

“Since there is no money in the system due to lockdown, and no jobs, the only way for a lot of people in the state to put food on the table is to depend on the rations or even cooked food distributed. While the concern is understandable, there has to be a strong plan to ensure that help reaches the last person,” Lakshmi points out.