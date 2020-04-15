COVID-19: Tiruppur Textile Industry Facing ‘9k Cr Loss on Exports’

Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur, one of the most important textile hubs of India, is now bleeding and facing losses to the tune of Rs 9000 crore only on exports, say textile owners in the district.

Home to over 10,000 factories with over 6 lakh labourers, the district has come to a standstill since the nationwide lockdown was announced on 25 March.

Tiruppur has the third most number of cases in the state, with 79 as on 14 April.

The Quint spoke to textile factory owners to understand how the crisis has taken a toll on the industry and how many factories are now switching to manufacturing masks and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as India fights against the spread of the highly infectious novel coronavirus.