3,000 Booked in Madurai for Giving Jallikattu Bull a Grand Funeral

While the nationwide lockdown has been extended to 3 May and more stringent measures are being enforced by state governments, thousands of people in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai took to the streets to join a long procession for the funeral of a bull.

The jallikattu-cum-temple bull in a village in Alanganallur in Madurai breathed its last on Wednesday, 15 April. While the state governments have insisted to keep funerals a low-key affair with less than 10 close relatives, the villagers wanted to pay their respects to their favourite bull with grandeur.



Bulls in Alanganallur and other villages such as Palamedu, Avaniapuram are highly revered and seen as the pride of the land.