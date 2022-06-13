Allahabad HC Refuses To Quash FIR Against Zubair for Tweet on ‘Hatemongers’

The FIR noted that on 27 May, Sharan saw a tweet by Zubair on Twitter on which he used the term “hatemongers” against managers of a revered religious place. Moreover, it added that Zubair also insulted Yati Narsinghanand and Anand Swaroop on Twitter.

On May 27, Zubair shared a clip of a prime time TV debate on the standoff at the Gyanvapi Mosque. Zubair’s tweet read:

“Why do we need hatemongers like Yati Narasinghanand Saraswati or Mahant Bajrang Muni or Anand Swaroop to arrange a Dharam Sansad [religious conclave] to speak against a community and a religion when we already have anchors who can do much better job from news studios.”

On 1 June, an FIR was lodged against Zubair and his tweet.

(With inputs from Live Law)