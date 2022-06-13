Kolkata Police Summon Nupur Sharma Over Controversial Remarks on Prophet

Kolkata Police has summoned suspended Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma for questioning over her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

Sharma has been directed to appear at the Narkeldanga Police Station on 20 June to provide a statement, news agency PTI reported.

Abul Sohail, the general secretary of the Trinamool Congress' minority cell, has also filed an First Information Report (FIR) against Sharma at the Contai police station for her remarks.