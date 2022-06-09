FIR Against Asaduddin Owaisi, Yati Narsinghanand Over 'Inflammatory Remarks'

The Delhi Police have named AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Hindutva leader Yati Narasinghanand in a First Information Report (FIR) registered over alleged inflammatory remarks.

The Delhi Police have filed two FIRs for inflammatory remarks after social media analysis.

Expelled Delhi BJP media unit head Naveen Kumar Jindal and suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma are among those named. The FIRs have been registered by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operation (IFSO) unit of the Special Cell.