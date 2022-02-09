Hindutva Leaders Use UP Dharam Sansad to Make Election Campaign Pitches For Yogi

Those were the words of Swami Anand Swaroop, a member of the Dharam Sansad core committee and one of the key organisers of the Prayagraj Dharam Sansad event, where there were multiple instances of hate speech and calls for anti-Muslim violence.

Speakers at the same event used the Dharam Sansad platform to make repeated appeals asking people to vote for Yogi and get him back in power.

On the eve of the event, Swami Anand Swaroop had said, "Our message to our devotees is that Yogi hai toh sab hoga. If Yogi is there, then everything (we want) will happen. So, please vote for Yogi and get him back in power."