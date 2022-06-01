Alt News Co-Founder Md Zubair Booked for Calling Hindutva Leader 'Hate-Monger'
Zubair had labelled Hindutva leader Bajrang Muni a 'hate-monger,' along with Yati Narsinghanand and Anand Swaroop.
A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against media website Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair on Wednesday, 1 June, with regard to a tweet of his in which he had called a Hindutva leader named Bajrang Muni a "hate monger." Muni had allegedly threatened to kidnap and rape Muslim women on 2 April.
In a tweet on 27 May, Zubair had also labelled Hindutva leader Yati Narsinghanand and former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Anand Swaroop as "hate mongers," apart from Muni.
"Why do we need hate mongers like Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati or Mahant Bajrang Muni or Anand Swaroop to arrange a Dharam Sansad to speak against a community and a religion when we already have anchors who can do (a) much better job from news studios," Zubair's tweet read.
The FIR was filed in the Khairabad Police Station in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district on the basis of a complaint by Rashtriya Hindu Sher Sena member Bhagwan Sharan.
Zubair was charged under Section 295(A) (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act.
What Is the Case Involving Bajrang Muni?
In a video purportedly shot on 2 April, Muni, clad in a saffron robe and sitting inside a jeep, could be seen addressing a gathering in UP's Sitapur from his car. As his procession came near a mosque, he was heard saying that he would kidnap and rape Muslim women if any Muslim man harasses women in the area.
He also alleged that Rs 28 lakh had been allocated to get him murdered by Muslims in the area.
Muni was arrested over the incident, and provided bail on 24 April. After being released, he said that he had no regrets, and argued that he had made the statements to protect Hindu women.
While the FIR was lodged in connection with Zubair's remark on Muni, his tweet also mentioned Narsinghanand and Swaroop, both of whom have been charged with delivering hate speeches and inciting violence against Muslims.
Hate Speech Case Against Narsinghanand
Narsinghanand had been booked by the Delhi Police for organising a "Hindu Mahapanchayat" in Burari, which saw alleged hate speeches being delivered on 3 April.
Narsinghanand, the head priest of Ghaziabad’s Dasna Devi temple, had reportedly incited the attendees of the assembly to pick up arms if India gets a Muslim prime minister.
He had said that 40 percent Hindus will be killed if India were to get a Muslim PM. "This is the future of Hindus. If you want to change this, be a man (mard bano). What is it to be a man? Someone who is armed," he added.
Narsinghanand was in February released on bail in another hate speech case against him. The right-wing leader had been booked for organising the Haridwar conclave of 2021, where rabid hate speeches were delivered against the Muslim community.
A similar event was organised in Prayagraj in February, during which former BJP MLA Anand Swaroop had allegedly incited violence against Muslims while urging voters to re-elect Yogi Adityanath as the chief minister of UP ahead of the state's Assembly election.
