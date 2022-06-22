Agnipath Protests: 19-Yr-Old Dies by Suicide; Was Upset Over Scheme, Says Family

A 19-year-old youth died by suicide on Tuesday, 21 June, in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu, with his family claiming that he was upset over the Union defence ministry's widely-contested Agnipath scheme.

The Centre had last Tuesday unveiled the Agnipath scheme under which youths between 17.5 and 21 years will be inducted in the three services for a four-year tenure. Twenty-five percent of the recruits will be retained for regular service.