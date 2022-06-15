India’s Agnipath Scheme: Radical Military Bet or a Recipe for Chaos?

In the words of an (in)famous defence minister:

Reports that say that something hasn't happened are always interesting to me, because as we know, there are known knowns; there are things we know we know. We also know there are known unknowns; that is to say we know there are some things we do not know. But there are also unknown unknowns—the ones we don't know we don't know. And if one looks throughout the history of our country and other free countries, it is the latter category that tends to be the difficult ones.

The ‘charming’ Donald Rumsfeld uttered these iconic words in February 2002 to justify America’s invasion of Iraq. He wanted to destroy the unknown unknowns of that country’s weapons of mass destruction – of course, it’s another irony that the unknown weapons turned out to be un-existing, unreal!

But imagine if the current Raksha Mantri (Defence Minister), Rajnath Singh, had uttered these very words to describe his Prime Minister’s boldest, perhaps riskiest, military bet yet. He would have sounded truthful and statesmanlike because we are treading into a minefield of knowns and unknowns with Agnipath and Agniveers.