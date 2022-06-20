Agnipath Protests: Centre Bans 35 WhatsApp Groups for 'Spreading Fake News'

The Indian Army will issue a draft notification for the induction of Agniveers on Monday, 20 June. Recruitment rallies will take place across the country in August, September, and October, the officials added.

By December, 25,000 Agniveers would join the Army. The second batch will be inducted by February 2023. The service chiefs also asserted the new scheme was aimed at bringing down the age profile of the armed forces.

Lt General Puri also said that the government did not give concessions in the Agnipath scheme because of the protests and that those provisions were already in the works.