Agnipath Protests: Truck, Bus Set Ablaze in Jehanabad Amid Bihar Bandh

In the Kaimur district of Bihar, protesters set fire to a train at the Bhabua Road Railway Station, on Friday 17 June. Visuals from the showed hundreds of youths gathered at various sites in Bihar. A video of children stranded in a school bus in Bihar’s Darbhanga on Friday, 17 June, also went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, protesters also attacked Nawada Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district office on Thursday, 16 June.

The office was allegedly ransacked and set on fire. All the documents and other items including 300 chairs were burnt.