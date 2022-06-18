Agnipath Protests: Truck, Bus Set Ablaze in Jehanabad Amid Bihar Bandh
Protestors set ablaze a bus, truck and two other vehicles. No other district has reported violence today so far.
Amid the Bihar 'bandh' called in the wake of protests against the Union Defence Ministry's Agnipath scheme, the protestors on Saturday, 18 June set ablaze a bus, truck and two other vehicles in Jehanabad.
Student organisations led by AISA (All India Students' Association) had called for the 24-hour bandh, demanding the Agnipath scheme be rolled back immediately.
The incident, which happened near the Tehta police outpost, also included a sub-inspector getting injured due to stone pelting. The police force, including the Jehanabad District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police, lathi-charged the mob to disperse it.
Phone and Internet services remain suspended in the violence-hit districts of Kaimur, Rohtas, Bhojpur, Aurangabad, Buxar, Nawada, West Champaran, Samastipur, Lakhisarai, Begusarai, Vaishali, and Saran.
Protests in Bihar: The Backdrop
In the Kaimur district of Bihar, protesters set fire to a train at the Bhabua Road Railway Station, on Friday 17 June. Visuals from the showed hundreds of youths gathered at various sites in Bihar. A video of children stranded in a school bus in Bihar’s Darbhanga on Friday, 17 June, also went viral on social media.
Meanwhile, protesters also attacked Nawada Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district office on Thursday, 16 June.
The office was allegedly ransacked and set on fire. All the documents and other items including 300 chairs were burnt.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.