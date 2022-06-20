Congress Leaders Meet Prez Kovind Over Agnipath Row, ED Probe of Rahul Gandhi

Congress leaders on Monday, 20 June, met President Ram Nath Kovind to raise issues of alleged mistreatment of Members of Parliament by the police during their protest against the Enforcement Directorate's questioning of Rahul Gandhi as well as the newly unveiled Agnipath recruitment scheme.

On Monday, scores of senior Congress leaders and workers staged a protest at Jantar Mantar against the Centre's Agnipath defence recruitment scheme and the questioning of party leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, senior leaders Sachin Pilot, Salman Khurshid, Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal took part in the protest, which saw the participation of over 500 people.