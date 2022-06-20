Congress Leaders Meet Prez Kovind Over Agnipath Row, ED Probe of Rahul Gandhi
Scores of Congress leaders staged a protest at Jantar Mantar against the Agnipath scheme and the ED probe.
Congress leaders on Monday, 20 June, met President Ram Nath Kovind to raise issues of alleged mistreatment of Members of Parliament by the police during their protest against the Enforcement Directorate's questioning of Rahul Gandhi as well as the newly unveiled Agnipath recruitment scheme.
On Monday, scores of senior Congress leaders and workers staged a protest at Jantar Mantar against the Centre's Agnipath defence recruitment scheme and the questioning of party leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, senior leaders Sachin Pilot, Salman Khurshid, Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal took part in the protest, which saw the participation of over 500 people.
Another protest was held by workers of the Indian Youth Congress at Connaught Place in New Delhi on Monday over the two issues, which threw traffic out of gear in areas surrounding the market.
Launching an offensive against the Centre over the Agnipath scheme, the Congress on Monday cited late Gen Bipin Rawat's 2020 proposal to raise soldiers and officers' retirement age to ask if the new recruitment plan was an insult to the approach of India's first chief of defence staff.
Congress General Secretary Ajay Maken said Gen Rawat had advocated for raising the retirement age of soldiers to 58 years.
