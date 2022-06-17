Agnipath Protests: Train Torched in Bihar, Station Vandalised in UP's Ballia

As protests against the Defence Ministry's new Agnipath scheme continue, demonstrations escalated in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on Friday, 17 June, with protesters setting trains on fire.

In Bihar's Samastipur district, two coaches of a passenger train at Mohiuddinagar station were set ablaze.

Protests gripped the Ballia railway station in UP as well, where demonstrators vandalised some trains parked at the site. Visuals showed hundreds of protesters gathered at the station.