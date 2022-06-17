Agnipath Protests: Train Torched in Bihar, Station Vandalised in UP's Ballia
In Bihar's Samastipur district, two coaches of a passenger train at Mohiuddinagar station were set ablaze.
As protests against the Defence Ministry's new Agnipath scheme continue, demonstrations escalated in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on Friday, 17 June, with protesters setting trains on fire.
In Bihar's Samastipur district, two coaches of a passenger train at Mohiuddinagar station were set ablaze.
Protests gripped the Ballia railway station in UP as well, where demonstrators vandalised some trains parked at the site. Visuals showed hundreds of protesters gathered at the station.
A train had also been torched in Bihar's Kaimur district on Thursday, over protests against the new recruitment scheme for the army.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.