‘We Will Accept Death If...’: Why Are Aspirants Protesting Over Agnipath Scheme?
The scheme was announced on 14 June for recruitment in the Indian armed forces on a short-term, contractual basis.
"If the Centre does not take back the Agnipath scheme, we will be forced to take wrong steps," a student protesting in Bihar's Arrah told The Quint, adding that the Bharatiya Janata Party government was "playing a game" with them.
Fresh protests erupted in several districts of Bihar , Haryana's Gurugram, Delhi's Nangloi, and Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Thursday, 16 June, over the Defence Ministry's scheme for recruitment of youth into the Indian armed forces on a short-term, contractual basis.
After the scheme was announced by the government on 14 June, thousands of students aspiring to join the armed forces took to the streets to protest against it.
The police resorted to firing tear gas shells to quell the crowd, which stalled trains in some places and burnt them in others, apart from pelting stones and damaging public property.
But what is the reason for anger among Army aspirants over the Agnipath scheme?
The Agnipath Scheme
The scheme involves recruiting youth in the armed forces for a period of four years. People who enroll in the programme will be known as "Agniveers".
Youth between 17.5 years to 21 years of age are eligible to apply for the scheme.
After the completion of four years' service, only 25 percent of Agniveers will be appointed as permanent soldiers
The remaining employees will receive a package worth between Rs 11-12 lakh when they leave the service, but they will not be eligible for pension benefits.
'Who Will Give Us Justice?' Protesting Aspirants Ask
Aman Pandey, a student protesting in Bihar's Arrah, said that the government should have provided relaxations as there has been no recruitment in the Army of late.
"There has been no recruitment over the last two years. Now the government is saying that recruitment will be conducted under Tour of Duty (TOD). My recruitment into the Air Force has been stalled despite my medical test being conducted in February. The merit list was supposed to come out in July 2021, but it still hasn't been released," Pandey told The Quint.
TOD implies inducting people into the armed forces for a specific period of time.
"Why did they make us wait for a year? What will we do now? The government should answer what will happen to me," he said, adding that the government had told students earlier that recruitment was not being conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Protesting students say that all their hard work to join the army has been wasted because even if they get a job, it will only last for four years.
They say that under the short service commission in the Army, there are at least 10-12 years of service, in which soldiers are later given opportunities for internal recruitment. However, in case of the Agnipath scheme, only 25 percent of recruits will be given such an opportunity, whereas the rest will be sent packing.
There are also apprehensions among students regarding what they will do after four years of service.
"We tried to talk to relevant officials regarding the scheme, but we were asked to leave, saying that they had no further information regarding the matter. Where should we go? Who is there to give us justice?" a protester named Deepak Kumar told The Quint.
Protesting students believe that after their service period lapses, they would be compelled to take third or fourth-grade jobs as they would not have any professional degree or special qualifications.
Students have also raised apprehensions regarding where their skills and training could be put to use once they are out from the armed forces after serving for four years under the Agnipath scheme. They fear that the only alternative left to them would be to work in the private security industry.
'We Will Accept Death If Not Inducted Into the Army'
Pointing fingers at the government, a protester said, "What do they know what hard work means? A middle class family educates their child with so much toil and money, hoping that one day he will join the armed forces. Does the government have the right to enact any law it wishes to?"
The protester further said, "The youth has as much right on this country as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath, adding, "If we are not inducted into the Army, then we will accept death."
Meanwhile, Anupam, National President of Yuva Halla Bol, called for filling vacancies in the Army within nine months by implementing a 'model exam code' and giving opportunities to the youths who had lost out due to their age, adding that they were not at fault since recruitment had not been conducted for years.
