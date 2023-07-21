WBJEE 2023 Counselling Registration Begins: Apply on wbjeeb.nic.in; Know Details

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, WBJEEB has officially started the registration process for WBJEE 2023 Counselling on Thursday, 20 July. Candidates who are interested to complete the WBJEE 2023 Counselling Registration can find the application form on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. One should finish the application steps on time to be considered for the counselling round. It is important to note that the registration has already begun so students should take a look at the details.
Candidates should finish the WBJEE 2023 Counselling registration steps carefully. They must fill out the form properly on the website - wbjeeb.nic.in. All the important details such as registration dates and fees are stated online for interested and eligible students. One must go through the details before applying for the counselling round. It is better to stay informed.
You must keep your login credentials ready before accessing the application form on the website. No candidate can complete the WBJEE counselling registration steps without entering their credentials in the given space.
WBJEE 2023 Counselling: Important Dates
According to the official details, the WBJEE 2023 Counselling registration process will be held from 20 July to 25 July. Once the application process is over, candidates will be allowed to fill in their choices and take part in seat allotment.
The board authorities will release the mock seat allotment result on 27 July, so that candidates can understand the seat allotment process better. One must go through the mock seat allotment result properly.
Applicants have to pay a registration fee of Rs 500 for the Round 1 counselling process. They must submit the fee online by the last registration date.
You can take a look at the WBJEE 2023 counselling important dates on the website and complete the steps accordingly. Any changes in the dates will be informed online via a notification.
WBJEE 2023 Counselling Registration: How to Apply
Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to complete the WBJEE 2023 counselling registration online:
Go to the official website of the board - wbjeeb.nic.in.
Click on the tab that says "WBJEE Counselling 2023" on the homepage.
Tap on the "New Candidate Registration" option and enter the required details.
Once the application form opens on your screen, provide your personal details and upload the documents.
Pay the registration fee via the online portal.
Tap on submit and download a copy of the form.
(Written with inputs from India Today and Hindustan Times.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)