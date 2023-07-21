WBJEE 2023 Counselling Registration Begins: Apply on wbjeeb.nic.in; Know Details

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, WBJEEB has officially started the registration process for WBJEE 2023 Counselling on Thursday, 20 July. Candidates who are interested to complete the WBJEE 2023 Counselling Registration can find the application form on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. One should finish the application steps on time to be considered for the counselling round. It is important to note that the registration has already begun so students should take a look at the details.

