WBJEE 2023 Admit Card Released at wbjeeb.nic.in; Steps to Download Here

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released the admit cards for WBJEE 2023 on 20 April 2023. Candidates who have registered to appear for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination or WBJEE 2023 can check and download the admit card from the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the admit card issued by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board will be available from 20 to 30 April 2023. 30 April is the last day to collect the admit cards since the exam will also be conducted on 30 April 2023 at various exam centers across the state. The exam will be conducted in two shifts- morning shift from 11 AM to 1 PM and the afternoon shift from 2 PM to 4 PM. Candidates will be able to appear for Paper I in the first shift while they will appear for Paper II in the second shift.