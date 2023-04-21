WBJEE 2023 Admit Card Released at wbjeeb.nic.in; Steps to Download Here

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released the admit cards for WBJEE 2023 on 20 April 2023. Candidates who have registered to appear for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination or WBJEE 2023 can check and download the admit card from the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.
According to the official schedule, the admit card issued by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board will be available from 20 to 30 April 2023. 30 April is the last day to collect the admit cards since the exam will also be conducted on 30 April 2023 at various exam centers across the state. The exam will be conducted in two shifts- morning shift from 11 AM to 1 PM and the afternoon shift from 2 PM to 4 PM. Candidates will be able to appear for Paper I in the first shift while they will appear for Paper II in the second shift.
How to Download WBJEE 2023 Admit Card?
Here are the steps candidates can follow to download the WBJEE 2023 admit card:
Visit the official site of WBJEE at wbjeeb.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on WBJEE 2023 Admit Card link
You will have to enter your credentials and click on submit to login.
The admit card will appear on the screen
You will be able to download the page and take a print out if you want for future use.
The online registration for WBJEE 2023 began on 23 December 2023 and concluded on 20 January 2023. Make sure there are no spelling mistakes or factual errors in the admit card and it is compulsory to carry the admit card else you will not be allowed to appear for the exam.
Board will soon inform the candidates about the WBJEE answer key and results. For more related details candidates can check the official site of WBJEEB.
