ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019CBSE Date Sheet 2024: Class 10, 12 Board Exams From This Date: Check Details

CBSE Date Sheet 2024: Class 10, 12 Board Exams From This Date: Check Details

The CBSE exam dates 2024 for classes X and XII have been announced. Read official notice here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
1 min read
CBSE Date Sheet 2024: Class 10, 12 Board Exams From This Date: Check Details
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

CBSE Date sheet 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) has released an official notification regarding the CBSE Board Exams 2023-24 session on the official website, cbse.gov.in.

According to the notice, the CBSE will conduct board examinations of classes X and XII from 15 February onwards. The exams will be held for a period of almost 55 days and will be concluded on 10 April 2024.

Candidates must note down that the full examination schedule of CBSE 10, 12 classes has not been released by the concerned officials yet. The CBSE date sheet 2024 is still awaited, only the start and end date of examination has been revealed in the notice.

All the organisations holding are requested to fix the dates of their examinations keeping in view the schedule of CBSE board exams, reads the official notification.

Also Read

XAT 2024 Registrations Underway: Check xatonline.in for Exam Date; Details Here

XAT 2024 Registrations Underway: Check xatonline.in for Exam Date; Details Here
ADVERTISEMENT

How To Download the CBSE Date Sheet 2024?

Once the CBSE date sheet 2024 is released, candidates must follow the below steps to download the full examination schedule.

  • Visit the official websites, cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, go to the latest notifications.

  • Search the direct link for downloading CBSE Class 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2024.

  • Click on the direct link and a PDF file will open on your computer screen.

  • Check the examination schedule carefully.

  • Download, save, and print a copy of CBSE X, XII Date Sheet 2024 for future reference.

Also Read

Rajasthan Pre-D El Ed Exam 2023 Registration Starts, Check panjiyakpredeled.in

Rajasthan Pre-D El Ed Exam 2023 Registration Starts, Check panjiyakpredeled.in

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and education

Topics:  CBSE   CBSE Date Sheet 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×