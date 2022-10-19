TS ICET Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released; Check Website

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) formally declared the TS ICET Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result on Tuesday, 18 October. Candidates can check the tentative seat allotment list on the official website. It is important to note that the provisional allotment list has been released on the website for all the candidates to check and download. The website that one should visit to check the TS ICET 2022 Provisional Allotment Result is tsicet.nic.in.

Candidates are requested to go through all the details on the website carefully. They can check and download the TS ICET Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result from the website anytime they want. All the latest updates from the TSCHE are available on tsicet.nic.in.