TISSNET Answer Key 2023 Releasing Today – Direct Link & Steps To Download Here
As per an official notification, TISS NET 2023 provisional answer key will be available on 3 March 2023.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
TISSNET Result 2023: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is expected to release the TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET 2023) answer key anytime on 3 March 2023. Candidates who have appeared in the TISS NET Exam would be able to download and check the answer key from the official website, admissions.tiss.edu, by following the below mentioned steps.
This year, TISS NET was conducted by the concerned authorities on 25 February 2023 from 2 pm to 3:40 pm. Once the TISS provisional answer key is out, candidates would be able to raise objections if they are not satisfied with any of the answers. The last date to challenge/object the TISS NET answer key 2023 is 8 March.
TISS NET is a national level entrance examination test held annually by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences for candidates who want to pursue various postgraduate courses in the field of social sciences. Candidates who successfully qualify the TISS NET exam become eligible for getting admission into various TISS institutes of the country.
Steps To Download and Check the TISS NET Answer Key 2023
Go to the official website, admissions.tiss.edu
On the appeared homepage, search and click on the direct link for downloading the "TISSNET 2023 answer key" link
A login page will show up on the screen
Enter the required login details like a registered email ID and password
Hit the submit option
Your TISSNET 2023 provisional answer key will appear on the screen
Check the answer key carefully and raise objections if you are not satisfied with any answers
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference
As per an official notification by TISS,"TISS NET 2023 Provisional answer key will be available on 3rd March 2023 in the online application form for candidates who have completed TISS NET. Candidates can review the answer key and write their queries using the “TISS NET Answer key Challenge” option given in the online application. The last date of accepting queries regarding the answer key is on 8th March 2023 at 05:00 PM."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
Topics: TISS TISSNET TISSNET 2023
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.