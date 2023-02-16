JEE Main 2023 Session 2 (April) Online Application Started – Steps To Apply

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 (April): The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Session 2 for the April month on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Interested and eligible candidates must follow the steps mentioned below to apply for the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Examination.

The JEE Main 2023 Session 2 examination will be conducted by the concerned authorities from 6 to 12 April 2023. The last date to apply for the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam is 12 March.