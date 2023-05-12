TN 10th, 11th Result 2023 To Release Next Week: Check Results Date; Details Here

The Directorate of Government Examinations, DGE is getting ready to declare the Tamil Nadu or TN class 10th and class 11th results 2023 soon, most probably by next week. The School Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, recently said that the TN 10th, 11th result 2023 is likely to be released on 19 May, for all candidates. The ones who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates are requested to stay alert and take note of the latest announcements.

Once the TN 10th, 11th result 2023 is declared, candidates will be notified about it via the official website. The Tamil Nadu Classes 10 and 11 results will be available on tnresults.nic.in soon. One must keep a close eye on the website and take note of all the latest updates. All concerned candidates are requested to stay alert and informed.