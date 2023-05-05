CUET PG 2023 Registration Last Date Today: Correction Window Opens on 6 May

CUET PG Registration Ends Today on 5 May: The CUET PG registration 2023 concludes today on Friday, 5 May 2023. Interested and eligible candidates who have not yet applied for the CUET PG courses can do so from the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates must note down that the last date to pay the application fee is also today. Once the registration process will be completed by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the correction window for making any changes in the application form will be opened for the students.

The CUET PG correction window will open from tomorrow 6 May 2023 and the last date to make corrections in the CUET PG application forms is Monday, 8 May 2023.