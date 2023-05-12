CBSE 12th Result 2023 Announced; Steps to Download Results at cbseresults.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE Result 2023 for class 12th today on the official website, cbse.gov.in. The CBSE Class 12 Results 2023 were released today, 12 May at around 10:40 AM.
Candidates can visit the aforementioned website to check all the latest details like the topper list, pass percentage, marksheets, and more. The CBSE Class 12th exams were conducted from 15 February to 5 April 2023.
Check the steps below to download the CBSE Board 12th result 2023.
CBSE 12th Results 2023: List of Websites to Check
Let's take a look at the list of websites to check 12th exam result:
cbse.nic.in
cbse.gov.in
cbseresults.nic.in
results.cbse.nic.in
How to Download CBSE Board Class 12th Result 2023?
Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the "Secondary School Examination Class XII Results 2023 Announced' under the Result tab.
A login page will pop up on the screen.
You will have to enter the required credentials for 12th class roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.
Click on the submit option.
Your CBSE 12th class result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and save it on your device.
You can also take a print out of CBSE 12th class marksheet.
