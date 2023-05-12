CBSE 12th Result 2023 Announced; Steps to Download Results at cbseresults.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE Result 2023 for class 12th today on the official website, cbse.gov.in. The CBSE Class 12 Results 2023 were released today, 12 May at around 10:40 AM.

Candidates can visit the aforementioned website to check all the latest details like the topper list, pass percentage, marksheets, and more. The CBSE Class 12th exams were conducted from 15 February to 5 April 2023.

Check the steps below to download the CBSE Board 12th result 2023.