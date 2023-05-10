ADVERTISEMENT

UGC NET 2023 June Session Date: Exam From 13 June & Registration Begins Today

Follow the steps below to register and apply for the UGC NET 2023 June session exam to begin from 13 June

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
1 min read
UGC NET 2023 June Session Date: Exam From 13 June & Registration Begins Today
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

UGC NET June 2023: The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGCT NET) June 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from 13 to 22 June 2023.

The UGC NET Application Form 2023 June session will be released today, May 10, 2023. Thus the registration process will start today and the aspiring candidates will be able to register online for the eligibility exam for Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor till May 31, 2023.

The UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar informed through his official Twitter handle. "The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC – NET June 2023 for ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ and eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ in 83 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode."

Also Read

TS SSC Results 2023 Manabadi Date, Time: Steps to Download Telangana 10th Result

TS SSC Results 2023 Manabadi Date, Time: Steps to Download Telangana 10th Result
ADVERTISEMENT

The UGC NET 2023 June session exam will be held in 83 subjects and the exams will be held in computer based test (CBT) format. The candidates can register online for the UGC NET exam through the official website nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

NTA has already conducted the UGC NET December 2022 Session from February 21 to march 16, 2023 and the result for the same has also been declared.

The registration link will be activated today, May 10, 2023. After the link is active, you can follow the steps to apply below.

How to Apply For UGC NET 2023 June Session?

  1. Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

  2. On the homepage, click on the registration link.

  3. Fill in the required details to apply for the exam.

  4. You will have to upload the required documents and pay the fee.

  5. You can then download the application form for future use.

Also Read

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date & Time: Chhattisgarh Board Results Today

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date & Time: Chhattisgarh Board Results Today

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education

Topics:  UGC NET   UGC NET June exam 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×