NEET UG 2023 Answer Key Soon: Know the Objection Fee; How to Download Answer Key

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is getting ready to release the answer key for NEET UG 2023 soon for all candidates. It is important to note that the NEET UG 2023 answer key release date is not announced yet so interested candidates should be alert. Once the answer keys are declared, the download link will be activated on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download the NEET UG answer key by visiting the official website of the examination.

All interested and concerned candidates should note that the NEET UG 2023 answer key that will release soon is provisional. The exam-conducting body will allow students to raise objections against the NEET UG answer key. To know more about the provisional key and other important dates, candidates must visit the website - neet.nta.nic.in. One should stay informed and updated.