WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 Date: WB Class 10th Results to Release On May 19

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result 2023 date has been announced. The WB class 10th result will be announced on 19 May.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
1 min read
West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, WBBSE has released the Madhyamik Result 2023 Date. The West Bengal Board announced that the Class 10th results will be declared on May 19, 2023 at 10 AM. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results on the official site of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in and on wbresults.nic.in.

The WBBSE 10th result date and time was confirmed by Bratya Basu, West Bengal Education Minister who tweeted the information on his official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “19th May, 2023, Friday, 10 AM the Results of Madhyamik Pariksha 2023 shall be declared by WBBSE.”

The Class 10 board examination were conducted from 23 February to 4 March 2023 at various exam centers across the state and the paper for was 3 hours with fifteen minutes for reading the question paper.

How to Check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023?

Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 or Madhyamik examination can check their results by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in.

  • Click on WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 link available on the home page.

  • Enter the required details and click on submit.

  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.

  • Check the result and download the page.

