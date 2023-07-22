NEET UG Counselling 2023 Choice-Filling to Start Today; Important Details Here

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has decided to start the choice-filling process for the first round of NEET UG Counselling 2023 today, Saturday, 22 July 2023. Candidates who have already completed the registration process can finish the NEET UG Counselling 2023 choice filling on the official website, mcc.nic.in. It is important to go through the details carefully before filling in your choices. All the latest announcements are mentioned on the website for those who want to know.
The NEET UG Counselling 2023 choice-filling process is set to begin on Saturday, 22 July. Candidates are requested to keep their login details ready before they fill in their choice. They can also go through the important dates on the website - mcc.nic.in before completing the choice-filling process. One should know the correct steps to fill in their counselling choices.
The choice-filling process will take place online only for interested candidates. The portal will be closed by the committee after the deadline mentioned on the schedule so candidates should complete the steps on time.
NEET UG Counselling 2023 Choice-Filling: Important Details
As per the official details mentioned on the schedule, the NEET UG Counselling 2023 choice-filling will take place from 22 July to 26 July, till 11:55 pm. Candidates have to fill in their choices by the last date.
They will have time from 3 pm to 11:55 pm on 26 July, to lock in their choices in the form. To know more about the dates and timings, you can take a look at the schedule declared by the MCC.
It is important to note that the NEET UG Counselling 2023 online registration process officially began on 20 July and will end on 25 July, 12 pm.
One can pay the counselling fee till 8 pm on 25 July. Registered applicants must pay the fee online by the last date to take part in the counselling steps.
NEET UG Counselling 2023 Choice-Filling: How to Do
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process to complete the NEET UG Counselling 2023 choice-filling online:
Visit the official website of the committee - mcc.nic.in.
Tap on the active link that states NEET UG 2023 Counselling Choice-filling on the homepage.
Key in your registration details such as roll number and application ID.
Once the form opens on the screen, fill in your choices as per your preference.
Click on submit.
Download a copy of the form for future use.
(Written with inputs from Hindustan Times.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)