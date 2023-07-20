NEET UG 2023 Counselling Starts Today on 20 July: Direct Link and Steps To Apply

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will commence the NEET UG 2023 counselling today on Thursday, 20 July 2023. Candidates who qualified the NEET UG Exam 2023 and wish to apply for the counselling process must visit the official website, mcc.nic.in.
According to the NEET UG Counselling Schedule released by the concerned authorities, the last date to apply for the counselling process is 25 July 2023. The choice filling and locking facility will be held from 22 to 26 July 2023. The seat allotment process will begin from 27 July and end on 28 July 2023. Also, the seat allotment result will be released on 29 July.
The process of document uploading on the aforementioned website is till 30 July. Reporting and joining at the allotted colleges and institutions will be held from 31 July till 4 August 2023. The verification process of candidate data will be done from 5 to 6 August 2023 by the colleges and institutions.
For Medical, Dental, and B.Sc. Nursing seats, candidates have to pay Rs. 5000 as non-refundable registration fee and Rs 2, 00,000 as refundable security deposit. Candidates from AIQ, Central Universities, AFMC& ESI, All AIIMS, JIPMER, and B.Sc. Nursing have to pay Rs 1000 registration fee (non-refundable) while as SC, ST, OBC, PwD, UR, and EWS ,candidates have to pay Rs 500 (non-refundable) and Rs 500 refundable security deposit.
Let us check out the steps to apply for the CUET UG Counselling 2023 below.
Steps To Apply for the NEET UG 2023 Counselling
Go to the official website, mcc.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for NEET UG 2023 Counselling.
Go to the registration page and register yourself.
Once the registration is completed, login to your account.
An application form will show up.
Enter all the details carefully in the form.
Make the fee payment.
Hit the submit option.
Download, save, and print the application form for future reference.
