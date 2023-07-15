NEET UG 2023 Counselling Schedule Declared: Check mcc.nic.in for Registrations

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially announced the NEET UG 2023 counselling schedule online. Interested candidates are requested to take a look at the NEET UG counselling dates and download the schedule from the official website - mcc.nic.in. As per the latest official details stated on the schedule, the registration process for Round 1 counselling is set to start on 20 July. Candidates who are interested to apply must take note of the registration dates stated on the schedule.

