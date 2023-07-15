NEET UG 2023 Counselling Schedule Declared: Check mcc.nic.in for Registrations

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially announced the NEET UG 2023 counselling schedule online. Interested candidates are requested to take a look at the NEET UG counselling dates and download the schedule from the official website - mcc.nic.in. As per the latest official details stated on the schedule, the registration process for Round 1 counselling is set to start on 20 July. Candidates who are interested to apply must take note of the registration dates stated on the schedule.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) announces important dates and details on its website so that it is easier for concerned candidates to go through them. The NEET UG Counselling 2023 schedule is also announced on the site for concerned students.
NEET UG 2023 Counselling Schedule: Important Dates
As per the details mentioned on the NEET UG 2023 counselling schedule, the NEET UG counselling registration process for Round 1 will take place from 20 July to 25 July. Candidates must complete the registration by the last date.
Candidates can fill and lock in their choices of medical colleges from 22 July to 26 July, as per the dates on the schedule. The seat allotment result for the first round of counselling is scheduled to release on 29 July.
Selected candidates who will receive a seat allotment have to report to the colleges from 31 July to 4 August.
All the important dates and details are stated on the NEET UG 2023 counselling schedule so one must download it from the official website and refer to it whenever required.
NEET UG Counselling 2023 Schedule: Steps to Download
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to download the NEET UG counselling 2023 schedule online, which is released recently:
Go to the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) - mcc.nic.in.
Tap on the link that states NEET UG 2023 counselling schedule on the homepage.
The schedule will display on the screen and you can check the important dates.
Download the NEET UG schedule from the website and save a copy.
