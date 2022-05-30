NEET UG 2022 Admit Card: Release Date, Time, How to Download, Check the Website

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is ready to officially release the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2022 very soon. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on 17 July 2022 as per the latest details. Since the exam date is near, the NTA is likely to publish the NEET-UG 2022 Admit Card soon. It is to be noted that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has recently closed the correction window for the mentioned exam.

Candidates who are appearing for the examination will find all the latest details and updates on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in. The NTA will release the NEET UG 2022 Admit Card on the stated website for the students so that they can access and download them from the site. Candidates are requested to keep checking the site for all the details.