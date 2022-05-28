ADVERTISEMENT

NEET MDS 2022 Results Announced: Cut-Off Score, How To Check Result & Rank

NEET MDS 2022 scorecards/marksheets will be available for download from 2 June onwards.

The Quint
Published
Education
1 min read
The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - MDS (NEET-MDS) 2022 results were declared by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Friday, 27 May 2022. "The result of NEET-MDS 2022 indicating the scores obtained by the candidates and their NEET-MDS 2022 Rank has been declared," reads the official notice released by the NBEMS.

The result has been released on the official websites of the NBE and NBEMS. Candidates who appeared for the NEET MDS 2022 exam are advised to check their results on the following websites – nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.

NEET MDS 2022 exam was held on 2 May 2022.
NEET MDS 2022: Eligibility Criteria and Cut-Off Score

  • UR/EWS: 50th percentile, and 263/960 marks

  • SC/ST/OBC (including PWD of SC/ST/OBC): 40th percentile, and 227/960 marks

  • UR-PWD: 45th percentile, and 245/960 marks

How To Check NEET MDS 2022 Result?

  • Visit the official website of NBEMS: natboard.edu.in.

  • Click on 'Result of NEET-MDS 2022' link under 'Public Notice' on the homepage.

  • You will be directed to the result notice PDF.

  • Tap on 'Click here to view the result of NEET-MDS 2022' link.

  • NEET MDS 2022 result PDF will open on your screen.

  • Look for your roll number, score, and rank.

  • Download and save the result PDF for future reference.

Check this space regularly for further updates about NEET and other exams.

