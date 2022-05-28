NEET MDS 2022 Results Announced: Cut-Off Score, How To Check Result & Rank

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - MDS (NEET-MDS) 2022 results were declared by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Friday, 27 May 2022. "The result of NEET-MDS 2022 indicating the scores obtained by the candidates and their NEET-MDS 2022 Rank has been declared," reads the official notice released by the NBEMS.

The result has been released on the official websites of the NBE and NBEMS. Candidates who appeared for the NEET MDS 2022 exam are advised to check their results on the following websites – nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.