BPSSC SI PET Admit Card 2022 To Release Soon: Date, Time, Other Key Details

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has decided to officially release the Bihar Police SI PET Admit Card 2022 for the candidates. The ones who have successfully cleared the main exam can download the admit card from the official website. The date and time of the Bihar Police SI PET Admit Card 2022 release have been announced so the candidates who will appear for the exam are requested to take note of all the latest details.

The official website that the candidates need to visit to download the admit card once released by the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) is bpssc.bih.nic.in. The website contains all the latest details on the exam so the candidates are requested to keep checking. Candidates should note that the admit cards will also be available for checking and downloading on the site.