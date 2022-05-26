BPSSC SI PET Admit Card 2022 To Release Soon: Date, Time, Other Key Details
BPSSC SI PET Admit Card 2022: The admit card will release on 27 May at 11:00 a.m.
The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has decided to officially release the Bihar Police SI PET Admit Card 2022 for the candidates. The ones who have successfully cleared the main exam can download the admit card from the official website. The date and time of the Bihar Police SI PET Admit Card 2022 release have been announced so the candidates who will appear for the exam are requested to take note of all the latest details.
The official website that the candidates need to visit to download the admit card once released by the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) is bpssc.bih.nic.in. The website contains all the latest details on the exam so the candidates are requested to keep checking. Candidates should note that the admit cards will also be available for checking and downloading on the site.
It is to be noted that the date, time and venue of the Physical Eligibility Test (PET) will be mentioned on the admit card. Candidates are requested to first check all the details and then download the hall tickets from the website.
BPSSC SI PET Admit Card 2022 Release: Check Important Details
As per the latest details, around 14,856 candidates have been formally selected to appear for the Physical Eligibility Test (PET).
The candidates who have been selected for the exam are requested to check the official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in, for all the latest updates by the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC).
The Bihar Police SI PET Admit Card 2022 will officially release on 27 May 2022 at 11:00 am. Candidates can download the admit card on the same date and time.
The Bihar Police recruitment drive focuses to fill a total of 2,213 vacancies. Out of these 2,213 vacancies, the Police SI post has 1,998 vacancies and sergeant post has 198 vacancies.
BPSSC SI PET Admit Card 2022: How To Download
Here are a few simple steps that everybody needs to follow to download the Bihar Police SI PET Admit Card 2022 from the site:
Go to the official website of BPSSC, bpssc.bih.nic.in
Click on the link that states Download Admit Card of PET for the post of Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant in Bihar Police
Provide your login details correctly and then click on submit
Check all the details mentioned on the admit card
Download the Bihar Police SI PET Admit Card 2022 from the website and take a printout
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.