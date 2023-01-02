NEET PG Counselling 2022: Special Stray Vacancy Round Schedule Out; Details Here

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially announced the dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 special stray vacancy round for all candidates. It is important to note that the MCC will conduct the NEET PG special stray vacancy round registration for the vacant seats of MD, MS, Diploma, PG DNB and MDS seats. The registrations will formally take place from 6 January to 8 January for all interested candidates.

The dates of the NEET PG counselling 2022 special stray vacancy round are released and interested candidates should take note of them. They should complete the registration process and other steps on time if they want to appear for the special stray vacancy round that is held by the MCC. It is important for the candidates to stay updated with the details.