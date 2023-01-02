NEET PG Counselling 2022: Special Stray Vacancy Round Schedule Out; Details Here
NEET PG Counselling 2022: The special stray vacancy round registrations will formally begin on 6 January 2023.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially announced the dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 special stray vacancy round for all candidates. It is important to note that the MCC will conduct the NEET PG special stray vacancy round registration for the vacant seats of MD, MS, Diploma, PG DNB and MDS seats. The registrations will formally take place from 6 January to 8 January for all interested candidates.
The dates of the NEET PG counselling 2022 special stray vacancy round are released and interested candidates should take note of them. They should complete the registration process and other steps on time if they want to appear for the special stray vacancy round that is held by the MCC. It is important for the candidates to stay updated with the details.
One must complete the NEET PG counselling 2022 special stray vacancy round registration on or before 8 January. Candidates will not be allowed to apply for the round after the mentioned deadline.
NEET PG Counselling 2022 Special Stray Vacancy Round: Details Here
According to the latest details mentioned on the NEET PG counselling 2022 special stray vacancy schedule, the choice locking window will be activated from 5 pm to 11:59 pm on 8 January, for all candidates.
Candidates are requested to lock the choices after finishing the choice-filling process. The MCC will hold the seat allotment process on 9 January after considering the choice filled by the candidates.
As per the date mentioned on the schedule, the NEET PG 2022 special stray vacancy round seat allotment result will be declared on 10 January 2023.
The ones who will be shortlisted have to report to their allotted colleges from 10 January to 14 January 2023.
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Documents Required
Let's take a look at the list of documents that will be required in the NEET PG Counselling 2022:
NEET PG admit card 2022
NEET PG 2022 result
NEET PG rank letter 2022
MBBS mark sheets
MBBS degree certificate
Marksheet of Class 10 or birth certificate
Certificate of internship
Valid photo ID proof
Permanent or provisional registration certificate made by MCI or SMC
Caste certificate (if any)
Non-creamy layer Certificate (if any)
Disability certificate (if any)
Do not forget to carry the above-mentioned documents if you are shortlisted in the allotment result that will be released on the scheduled date.
