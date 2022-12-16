UP NEET UG Mop Up Round 2022 Allotment Result Declared on upneet.gov.in
Candidates who appeared for the UP NEET UG mop-up round can check the results at dgme.up.gov.in
The National Eligibility Entrance Test Undergraduate (UP NEET UG) counselling mop-up round allotment result was released yesterday, 15 December 2022 by the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Uttar Pradesh.
Candidates who had appeared for the UP NEET UG 2022 mop-up round can check the result on the official website at dgme.up.gov.in. Candidates can get access to the UP NEET UG 2022 mop-up allotment letter after they log in with their NEET UG roll number and password.
The shortlisted candidates will be able to download the allotment letter and apply for admission at the allotted medical/dental college from 16 to 18 December 2022. These candidates will have to pay for their admission by the demand draft in favour of the Director General Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, payable at Lucknow.
The UP NEET mop-up round allotment result has been prepared by DMET Uttar Pradesh by considering the NEET merit, choices filled by the candidates and number of seats available in medical/dental colleges.
How to Check UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round Result?
The candidates have to visit the official website at upneet.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'UP NEET UG mop-up round allotment result' link
You will have to log in to the website with the credentials and the mop-up round seat allotment will appear on the screen
You can download the UP NEET UG mop-up round allotment letter or take a printout for counselling process.
