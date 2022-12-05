AP LAWCET, PGLCET Counselling 2022 Starts: Last Date, Documents Required, More

AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 Counselling Begins: The APSCHE (Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education) has started the registration process for the AP LAWCET (Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test) or PGLCET (Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test).

Candidates who have successfully qualified the AP LAWCET/PGLCET 2022 exam can register for the counselling from the official website, lawcet-sche.aptonline.in by using their personal login credentials.

Candidates must remember that the last date to apply for the AP LAWCET/PGLCET Counselling 2022 is 10 December 2022.

Let us read more details about the Ap LAWCET/PGLCET Counselling 2022 below.