Karnataka UG AYUSH Counselling 2022 Registration Begins: Check Latest Details
Karnataka UG AYUSH Counselling 2022 Registration: The application process formally began on 19 December.
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially begun the Karnataka UG AYUSH counselling 2022 registration process from Monday, 19 December, for interested candidates. Candidates interested to take admission to the Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy courses can register online through the official website. The website that the candidates should access to register for the counselling process is kea.kar.nic.in. All the details are available on the website for interested candidates to stay updated and informed.
It is important to note that the Karnataka UG AYUSH counselling 2022 registration has already begun online. Interested candidates should complete the registration process as soon as possible. All the latest updates regarding counselling are stated on the official website of the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) - kea.kar.nic.in. One must know the important details before applying online for the counselling process.
Candidates can also know about the application fee via the website. The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) updates every detail on the site so that it is easier for interested students to access and stay updated.
Karnataka UG AYUSH Counselling 2022: Details
According to the latest official details, the online document verification process for Karnataka candidates will be held on 21 December. The non-Karnataka candidates do not have to appear for the document verification process.
Candidates completing the Karnataka UG AYUSH counselling 2022 registration should take note of the document verification dates. They must appear for the verification on the scheduled date if they want to be considered for counselling.
It is important to note that candidates holding the UGNEET 2022 verification slip are also not eligible to appear for the document verification process.
These are the details announced by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) for all interested applicants.
Karnataka UG AYUSH Counselling 2022: How to Apply
Here are the simple steps candidates should follow to apply for the Karnataka UG AYUSH counselling 2022 process:
Go to the official website of the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)-kea.kar.nic.in.
Find the latest announcement section and click on the link that states UGAYUSH 2022 Online registration on the homepage of the site.
Once the page opens, log in by entering your login ID or registration number, password and captcha code.
Complete the entire registration process by entering the required details and paying the application fees online.
Cross-check all the details and tap on submit.
Download the registration form from the website for future use.
