NEET PG Counselling 2022: Stray Vacancy Round Schedule Out - Check Details

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued the NEET PG Counselling 2022 stray vacancy round dates on the official website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates can visit the website to download the full schedule and check out all the important details regarding the NEET PG Stray Vacancy Round 2022 including the dates of choice filling & locking, seat allotment dates, result date, fee payment, and more.

According to the official schedule, the NEET PG choice filling and locking facility will be available to the candidates from Saturday, 26 November 2022. Let us find out other important dates below.