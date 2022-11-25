NEET PG Counselling 2022: Stray Vacancy Round Schedule Out - Check Details
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Here are the important dates related to the Stray Vacancy round.
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued the NEET PG Counselling 2022 stray vacancy round dates on the official website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates can visit the website to download the full schedule and check out all the important details regarding the NEET PG Stray Vacancy Round 2022 including the dates of choice filling & locking, seat allotment dates, result date, fee payment, and more.
According to the official schedule, the NEET PG choice filling and locking facility will be available to the candidates from Saturday, 26 November 2022. Let us find out other important dates below.
NEET PG Counselling 2022 Stray Vacancy Important Dates: Full Schedule Here
Candidates who have registered for the NEET PG Counselling 2022 must note down the below mentioned Stray Vacancy important dates.
Start Date of Choice Filling & Locking: Saturday, 26 November 2022.
Start Date of Processing of Seat Allotment: Sunday, 27 November 2022.
End Date of Processing of Seat Allotment: Monday, 28 November 2022.
Result of Seat Allotment: Tuesday, 29 November 2022.
Start Date of Reporting by Candidates: Tuesday, 29 November 2022.
End Date of Reporting: Friday, 2 December 2022.
As per the official notice released by MCC, "Seats have been added in the seat matrix for Stray Vacancy Round of PG Counselling 2022. To facilitate PG candidates for filling seat choices, the choice filling will be opened in stray vacancy round this time as per schedule. The candidates who do not modify their choices for Stray Vacancy Round, their choices of Mop Up Round will be considered for processing in, stray vacancy round by the software. Candidates who want to modify their choices can do so within the stipulated time.
Check out the detailed information from the below mentioned link.
[mcc.nic.in/WebinfoMedical/File/ViewFile?FileId=4770&LangId=P].
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.