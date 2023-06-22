NEET PG 2023 Counselling Soon: Check Details on mcc.nic.in; Counselling Updates

The Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) has received around 2,828 applications from Medical colleges/institutes for recognition or renewal of recognition of PG medical qualifications in 2022. The National Medical Commission (NMC) recently stated that the board has taken its decision for approximately 1,870 applications till now. One must take a look at the recent notification if they are interested in getting recognised. The NEET PG 2023 counselling is also likely to begin soon for interested candidates, as per NMC.
It is important to note that the President of PGMEB at NMC, Dr Vijay Oja recently confirmed that the decision on the remaining applications is underway. One should keep a close eye on the announcements to know if the decision for all applications is completed. You will find all the updates about the NEET PG 2023 counselling on mcc.nic.in.
As the NEET PG counselling for this year is set to take place soon, the decision for the existing recognised/permitted seats at medical colleges might be considered for admission in 2023.
NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Details
As per the details announced by Dr Vijay Oja, colleges are likely to decrease the number of seats in special circumstances. The Postgraduate Medical seats that will be filled through NEET PG 2023 counselling are divided between the state and the centre.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct the NEET PG counselling process for interested candidates. The dates for the same will be announced soon on the website.
One must keep a close eye on the website - mcc.nic.in to know the counselling dates and the registration details. It is essential to register for the counselling process online.
Concerned students must apply for the NEET PG counselling 2023 by the last date if they want to get admission in medical colleges this year.
NEET PG 2023 Counselling Registration: Steps to Apply
Let's take a look at the simple steps you must follow to complete the NEET PG 2023 counselling registration online:
Go to the official website - mcc.nic.in.
Tap on the active link that states "NEET PG 2023 Counselling Registration" on the homepage.
Register yourself by providing your date of birth and other mentioned information.
Now, enter your application number and password to access the form.
Fill out the NEET PG counselling form, upload your documents, and pay the fee.
Click on submit.
Download the NEET PG form for your reference.
(Written with inputs from Hindustan Times.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)