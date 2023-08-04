MHT CET CAP 2023 Round II Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Today At 9 PM

ADVERTISEMENT
Check the date, time, website, and steps to download MHT CET CAP 2023 Round II Seat Allotment Result

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
1 min read
The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell is all set to release the provisional allotment of CAP Round II results for B.E and B.Tech courses on today, August 3 at 9 PM. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their MHT CET CAP round 1 seat allotment results for B.E. and B.Tech after result declaration at fe2023.mahacet.org.

Candidates whose names will appear on the seat allotment list in CAP Round II will have to pay the seat acceptance fee online. The fee payment window is open from Aug 4 to Aug 6. Candidates will have to report to their allotted institute and confirm their admission and seat by submitting required documents.

The Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-III will be released on August 7. Check below the steps to check the MHT CET CAP 2023 round II seat allotment result.

How To Check MHT CET CAP 2023 Round II Seat Allotment Result?

  1. Visit the official website at fe2023.mahacet.org

  2. On the homepage, click on the seat allotment link

  3. A new page will pop up on the screen

  4. You will have to enter your credentials and login

  5. MHT CET CAP round 1 seat allotment results 2023 will appear on the screen

  6. You can save and download the results or take its printout for future use.

Topics:  MHT CET   MHT CET Result 

