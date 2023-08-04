ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: June Results Date on icai.nic.in; Check Details

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has formally confirmed the release date and time of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation examination 2023 June result for all concerned candidates. The ones who appeared for the exam as per the schedule and are patiently waiting to check their scores should note that the CA Foundation result 2023 date is declared. You can check the ICAI CA Foundation result 2023 notification on the website - icai.nic.in, which is announced recently.
The date and time of the ICAI CA Foundation result 2023 are stated on the official notification on the site - icai.nic.in. You must check the details mentioned on the ICAI CA Foundation Result June 2023 notification carefully after downloading it from the site. All concerned candidates are requested to stay alert and go through their results on time.
To download your ICAI CA Foundation June result from the website, you have to keep your login credentials ready. The download link will be activated as soon as the CA Foundations results are declared by the exam-conducting body.
ICAI CA Foundation Result June 2023: Important Dates
As per the latest official details stated on the notification, the ICAI CA Foundation Result June 2023 will be released on Monday, 7 August, at 9 pm or on Tuesday, 8 August, in the morning.
The ICAI notification states that the CA Foundation results 2023 for the June examination will be declared either on 7 August or on 8 August. One should keep a close eye on the official website to know the exact date.
You can go to - icai.nic.in to know the details of the results. All concerned candidates should stay alert to download the scorecards on time.
The ICAI CA Foundation June exam 2023 was formally held on 24 June, 26 June, 28 June, and 30 June. Now, it is time to check the results and see who all have qualified for the exam.
ICAI CA Foundation Result: Steps to Download
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process to download the ICAI CA Foundation Result online, once declared:
Visit the site - icai.nic.in.
Tap on the link that states ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 on the homepage.
Type in your registration number and roll number carefully.
Click on submit and check the scores on the result.
Download the CA Foundation June result from the website and save a hard copy for the future.
(Written with inputs from Hindustan Times.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)