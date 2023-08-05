KTET 2023 Result Declared for March Session: Direct Link & Steps To Check Here

The Kerala KTET March 2023 result has been declared by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan on the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in. The KTET 2023 application process started from 3 April and ended on 17 April 2023. The admit card was released on 23 May.

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) Exam 2023 March Session was conducted by the concerned officials on 30 and 31 May 2023. The Kerala KTET exam was held in four categories, including KTET I, II, III, and IV. Each category exam was held at a different time.

Follow the steps below to download the KTET 2023 result and scorecard using the direct link.