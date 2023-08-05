GATE 2024 Registration Expected to Commence From 24 August; Details Here

The Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru has opened the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2024 admissions window. The candidates interested for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) level courses in arts, commerce, and science can apply for the same. These courses are offered by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and IISc. As per the GATE 2024 notification, the application procedure for admissions is expected to begin on 24 August 2023.

The institute will soon announce the date for the 2024 GATE exam. There will be total 30 topic papers and 82 paper combinations and students must know that the exam will be administered in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

The exams are expected to be held in 219 cities and the applications can be submitted till 19 September 2023.