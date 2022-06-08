NEET PG 2022 Scorecard Released on the Official Website, Check Important Details
NEET PG 2022 Scorecard: Here's how you can download the scorecard from the website.
The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has officially released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG 2022) score cards today, on Wednesday, 8 June 2022. Candidates can check and download the NEET PG 2022 Score Card from the official website of the NBE as they have declared it. They are requested to keep a close eye on the MCC website to know when exactly the counselling dates will be released for all the NEET PG 2022 candidates.
The official website of the National Board of Examinations (NBE) that the candidates need to visit to download the NEET PG 2022 Score Card is nbe.edu.in. The website contains all the latest information and updates from the NBE. To check the counselling schedule, one has to visit mcc.nic.in., which is the official website of MCC.
Every candidate must note that the NEET PG Result 2022 was announced on 1 June 2022 formally by the National Board of Examinations (NBE).
NEET PG 2022 Scorecard: Important Details on Result
As per the latest details received on the result date, Dr Shagun Batra of New Delhi secured the highest All India Rank (AIR) in the NEET PG 2022 exam.
Dr Joseph secured Rank 2 and Dr Harshita secured Rank 3 according to the latest updates. To know more about the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) Result, one has to visit the official website of the NBE - nbe.edu.in.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will notify the students about the counselling schedule soon via the official website.
Candidates are requested to keep a close eye on the website of the NBE so that they can download the NEET PG 2022 scorecard that is already declared.
NEET PG 2022 Scorecard: How to Download
As the score cards are declared, it is important for everybody to know the correct steps to download the NEET PG 2022 Score Card online:
Visit the official website of the National Board of Examinations (NBE): nbe.edu.in.
Click on the tab that mentions NEET PG 2022.
Now click on NEET PG 2022 applicant login on the website.
Enter the required credentials such as User ID and Password correctly to log in.
The NEET PG 2022 score card will be displayed on the screen.
Verify the details on the score card and click on download.
You can also take a printout of the same if you want.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.