NEET PG 2022: Not to Be Postponed, NBE to Hold the Exam on 21 May 2022
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) is scheduled to be conducted on 21 May 2022. It is important to note that the medical entrance exam is not likely to be postponed as demanded by the aspirants. This decision was taken in a meeting that was held on Saturday, 30 April 2022. The meeting was conducted in the presence of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, as per the latest information.
Candidates appearing for the NEET PG 2022 should note that the exam is not likely to be postponed, it will be held on 21 May 2022 as decided earlier.
If the candidates are interested to know more details about the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022), they can check the website - nbe.edu.in.
The website has all the latest details and updates about the NEET PG 2022 that the candidates should take a look at.
NEET PG 2022: Important Details
The NEET PG 2022 aspirants and several doctors associations had written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, health minister regarding the postponement of the NEET PG exams 2022 stating delay in the counselling method.
The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) mentioned in its letter that the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on 30 April 2022 announced that the provisional stray vacancy round of NEET PG counselling was made 'null and void'. The final result will be released on 2 May 2022.
In another letter to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the doctors association stated that if the NEET PG 2022 exam will be conducted on 21 May 2022, then doctors will be forced to surrender their prestigious medical degrees to the Government of India at Rastrapathi Bhavan.
It is important to note that the NEET PG 2022 admit card will be published soon. The candidates who are appearing for the examination can access their admit cards from the official website - nbe.edu.in.
To know further details on the NEET PG 2022 exam dates and other information, candidates should keep checking the official website -nbe.edu.in. They will get to know everything from the site.
