Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Check MSBSHSE 12th Result on mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the results of Maharashtra board HSC (Class 12th) exams 2022 on Wednesday, 08 June 2022. The result will be released on the official website of the board: mahresult.nic.in.

Result Time: Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE class 12 result 2022 is scheduled to be declared at 01 pm on Wednesday.