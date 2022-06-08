Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Check MSBSHSE 12th Result on mahresult.nic.in
Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE class 12 result 2022 is scheduled to be declared at 01 pm on Wednesday.
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the results of Maharashtra board HSC (Class 12th) exams 2022 on Wednesday, 08 June 2022. The result will be released on the official website of the board: mahresult.nic.in.
Therefore, students who appeared for MSBSHSE HSC 2022 exams can check their marks on the above mentioned website, after the declaration of result.
Follow the steps mentioned below to check Maharashtra Board HSC 2022 result online.
How to Check Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE HSC Class 12 Result?
Visit the official website of MSBSHSE: mahresult.nic.in
Click on Maharashtra Board HSC result link 2022 on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your board registered credentials and login
Your Maharashtra board MSBSHSE HSC 12th result 2022 will be appear on the screen
Check your scores
Download and save it for future reference
The MSBSHSE HSC 12th result will be declared for Arts, Commerce and Science stream students.
Students can also check Maharashtra Board HSC result through SMS, reported Careers360. In order to get MSBSHSE 12th result via SMS, type "MHHSC<space>SEAT NO" and send it to 57766, the report added.
Exam Date: Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE HSC exam 2022 were conducted from 04 March to 07 April 2022. This year, a total 14,85,191 students registered to appear for class 12th exams.
Check this space regularly for further updates about MSBSHSE results.
