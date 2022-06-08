ADVERTISEMENT

RBSE Classes 5th, 8th Results 2022: Check Your Marks on Rajasthan Board Website

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 5 and 8 results can be checked on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

The Quint
Updated
Education
1 min read
i

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is all set to declare the results of Rajasthan Board Classes 5th and 8th exam 2022 on Wednesday, 08 June 2022. The results will be announced for a total of 12.63 lakh students of Class 8, and 14.53 lakh candidates who appeared for Class 5 exam.

Result Time: RBSE Classes 5 and 8 2022 result is scheduled to be declared at 11am on Wednesday. It will be released on the official websites of the board.

Therefore, students who appeared for RBSE Class 5 or Class 8 exam 2022, are advised to visit the following websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in, after the declaration of result.

Exam Date: This year, RBSE Class 5 exams were conducted from 27 April to 17 May 2022, whereas the Class 8 exams were held from 17 April to 17 May 2022.

Follow the steps mentioned below to check the Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 5 and 8 result online.

How to Check RBSE Class 5 and 8 Results?

  • Go to the official website of RBSE: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

  • Click on RBSE Class 5/8 result link on the homepage

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Key in your board registered credentials like roll number and date of birth, and login

  • Your RBSE class 5/ class 8 result will appear on the screen

  • Check your marks

  • Download and save the result for future use

Check this space regularly for further update about RBSE results.

Published: 
