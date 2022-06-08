RBSE Classes 5th, 8th Results 2022: Check Your Marks on Rajasthan Board Website

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is all set to declare the results of Rajasthan Board Classes 5th and 8th exam 2022 on Wednesday, 08 June 2022. The results will be announced for a total of 12.63 lakh students of Class 8, and 14.53 lakh candidates who appeared for Class 5 exam.

Result Time: RBSE Classes 5 and 8 2022 result is scheduled to be declared at 11am on Wednesday. It will be released on the official websites of the board.