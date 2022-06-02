NEET PG 2022 Result Announced: Check Ranks & Cut Off Scores on nbe.edu.in

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Wednesday, 01 June 2022, declared the results of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022.

The results have been released on the official websites of NBEMS. Therefore, candidates who appeared for the exam, are advised to visit natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in, to check their results.

"The result of NEET-PG 2022 indicating the score obtained by the candidates and their NEET-PG 2022 Rank has been declared and can be seen at NBEMS websites," reads the official notice released by NBEMS.