NEET SS Admit Card 2022 Released: Check nbe.edu.in; Know NEET SS Exam Dates Here

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2022 Admit Card has been officially released on Thursday, 25 August, as per the date mentioned on the official schedule. The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has formally declared the NEET SS admit card 2022 for the candidates who are preparing to appear for the exam. The admit cards are available for download on the official website of NBE – nbe.edu.in. Candidates are requested to check and download the admit cards soon.

According to the official date announced by the National Board of Examinations (NBE), the NEET SS 2022 is set to be conducted on 1 September and 2 September for all the candidates who have registered for the exam. The NEET SS Admit Card 2022 is a very important document that candidates should download from nbe.edu.in.