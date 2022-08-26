NEET SS Admit Card 2022 Released: Check nbe.edu.in; Know NEET SS Exam Dates Here
NEET SS 2022 Admit Card: Download the admit card from nbe.edu.in, NEET SS 2022 exam dates are on 1 and 2 September.
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2022 Admit Card has been officially released on Thursday, 25 August, as per the date mentioned on the official schedule. The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has formally declared the NEET SS admit card 2022 for the candidates who are preparing to appear for the exam. The admit cards are available for download on the official website of NBE – nbe.edu.in. Candidates are requested to check and download the admit cards soon.
According to the official date announced by the National Board of Examinations (NBE), the NEET SS 2022 is set to be conducted on 1 September and 2 September for all the candidates who have registered for the exam. The NEET SS Admit Card 2022 is a very important document that candidates should download from nbe.edu.in.
Candidates are requested to carry the admit card on the exam dates. They should check the mentioned details on the NEET SS 2022 Admit Card carefully before downloading it from the site.
NEET SS 2022: Admit Card and Exam Details
The NEET SS 2022 exam date has already been announced. The exam is scheduled to be held for two and a half hours. Candidates have to answer a total of 150 questions.
To know more about the exam pattern and marks, one should check the details on the official website of the National Board of Examinations (NBE) – nbe.edu.in.
It is important to note that the NEET SS 2022 Admit Card has been declared for those candidates who have registered themselves successfully for the exam.
After downloading the NEET SS 2022 Admit Card from the website, candidates have to paste their recent passport-size photograph in the space provided on the hall ticket.
They have to check their details such as name, roll number, exam date, exam time, venue, etc, on the admit card carefully. In case of a problem, candidates have to contact the exam conducting body.
NEET SS Admit Card 2022: How To Download
Here are the steps that everyone should follow to download the NEET SS Admit Card 2022 online:
Visit the official website of the National Board of Examinations (NBE) – nbe.edu.in
Click on the NEET SS 2022 Admit Card link on the home page
Enter your registration number and date of birth to view the admit card
The NEET SS Admit Card 2022 will appear on your screen
Download the admit card from the website and print out a hard copy of the same
Now attach your recent passport-size photograph to the admit card
