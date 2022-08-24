RRB NTPC Admit Cards Released for the Rescheduled Exam, Steps To Download Here

Admit cards have been released for the rescheduled exam by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), which will be conducted on 27 August 2022. Candidates can check and download the admit card from the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in.

Candidates can get their admit cards online using their registration number and date of birth. The admit card will have all the necessary information like instructions for the exam, date, time, and venue, etc.

RRB had to cancel the Computer Based Test (CBT) earlier due to some technical reasons. The shift-1 exam was scheduled to be conducted on 12 August 2022.