RRB NTPC Admit Cards Released for the Rescheduled Exam, Steps To Download Here
RRB NTPC admit cards are available for download at rrbcdg.gov.in.
Admit cards have been released for the rescheduled exam by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), which will be conducted on 27 August 2022. Candidates can check and download the admit card from the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in.
Candidates can get their admit cards online using their registration number and date of birth. The admit card will have all the necessary information like instructions for the exam, date, time, and venue, etc.
RRB had to cancel the Computer Based Test (CBT) earlier due to some technical reasons. The shift-1 exam was scheduled to be conducted on 12 August 2022.
How to Download RRB NTPC Admit Cards?
To download your admit card for the Railway Recruitment Board Non- Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) test, follow these steps:
Visit the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in.
On the homepage, search for the admit card link and click on it.
Enter your registration number and date of birth to login
Check all the details on the admit card and download it.
You can get a hard copy printed for future use.
Candidates must remember to carry their RRB NTPC Admit Card 2022 for the CBT skill retest. Candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam if they do not carry their admit cards.
